A touch of Paris by nicolecampbell
324 / 365

A touch of Paris

This is a new apartment complex being built in the suburb of Manuka. The building is gorgeous and reminds me of Paris.
20th November 2021 20th Nov 21

Nicole Campbell

@nicolecampbell
This will be my 8th year participating in this...
moni kozi ace
Interesting comparison. So minimal, as if the Parisian building ornaments are not yet added
November 20th, 2021  
