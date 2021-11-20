Sign up
324 / 365
A touch of Paris
This is a new apartment complex being built in the suburb of Manuka. The building is gorgeous and reminds me of Paris.
20th November 2021
20th Nov 21
1
0
Nicole Campbell
ace
@nicolecampbell
After a break of six months or so I have decided to return to 365. This will be my 8th year participating in this...
4712
photos
125
followers
62
following
88% complete
317
318
319
320
321
322
323
324
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
2021
Tags
apartment
,
windows
,
architecture
,
building
moni kozi
ace
Interesting comparison. So minimal, as if the Parisian building ornaments are not yet added
November 20th, 2021
