325 / 365
Chocolate Christmas Wreaths
Today the girls and I made chocolate Christmas Wreaths.
The front one is rocky road with a pink shimmer bow.
The one top left is a cranberry and pistachio whit chocolate with a snow shimmer bow.
The one top right is fruit and nut with a gold leaf bow.
I am selling them to family and friends and can custom make any flavour request. I also make gingerbread bread for people too. I love baking at Christmas.
21st November 2021
21st Nov 21
Nicole Campbell
ace
@nicolecampbell
After a break of six months or so I have decided to return to 365. This will be my 8th year participating in this...
christmas
chocolate
food
wreath
