Chocolate Christmas Wreaths

Today the girls and I made chocolate Christmas Wreaths.



The front one is rocky road with a pink shimmer bow.

The one top left is a cranberry and pistachio whit chocolate with a snow shimmer bow.

The one top right is fruit and nut with a gold leaf bow.



I am selling them to family and friends and can custom make any flavour request. I also make gingerbread bread for people too. I love baking at Christmas.