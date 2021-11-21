Previous
Chocolate Christmas Wreaths by nicolecampbell
325 / 365

Chocolate Christmas Wreaths

Today the girls and I made chocolate Christmas Wreaths.

The front one is rocky road with a pink shimmer bow.
The one top left is a cranberry and pistachio whit chocolate with a snow shimmer bow.
The one top right is fruit and nut with a gold leaf bow.

I am selling them to family and friends and can custom make any flavour request. I also make gingerbread bread for people too. I love baking at Christmas.
Nicole Campbell

