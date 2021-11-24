Sign up
328 / 365
Wedding Bouquet
I'm still trying to edit the wedding photos I took nearly two weeks ago. It is taking me forever as I only really have an hour or two at night to do them. I think I am half way through.
24th November 2021
24th Nov 21
1
0
Nicole Campbell
ace
@nicolecampbell
After a break of six months or so I have decided to return to 365. This will be my 8th year participating in this...
4717
photos
125
followers
62
following
89% complete
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
2021
Camera
Canon EOS 5DS
Taken
12th November 2021 4:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
wedding
,
bouquet
Corinne
ace
What a fantastic bunch ! So different flowers that we we have in Europe !
November 24th, 2021
