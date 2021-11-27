Previous
Happy Anniversary by nicolecampbell
Happy Anniversary

This coming Tuesday my parents will be celebrating 58 years of marriage. We went out for dinner tonight to celebrate.
Nicole Campbell

Have a nice celebration! Many happy returns of the day.
November 27th, 2021  
