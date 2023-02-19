Sign up
Photo 422
My birthday fairy
My daughter had a fairy birthday party last night to celebrate her 17th birthday. Her actual birthday is on Tuesday. 💕
19th February 2023
19th Feb 23
3
1
Nicole Campbell
@nicolecampbell
Just an Aussie girl who loves to take photos, read books, bake and potter in my garden. I think this is year 9 or it...
422
photos
99
followers
57
following
115% complete
View this month »
415
416
417
418
419
420
421
422
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
2021
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birthday
,
daughter
,
fairy
Brigette
ace
I love the playfulness of this! gorgeous.
February 18th, 2023
John Falconer
ace
Beautiful. Love the headdress.
February 18th, 2023
Nicole Campbell
@brigette
💕
@johnfalconer
one of our staff members made seven of them for us. Sophie’s was grander and had more flowers. They were stunning
February 18th, 2023
@johnfalconer one of our staff members made seven of them for us. Sophie’s was grander and had more flowers. They were stunning