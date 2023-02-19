My birthday fairy

Previous
My daughter had a fairy birthday party last night to celebrate her 17th birthday. Her actual birthday is on Tuesday. 💕
Nicole Campbell

Brigette ace
I love the playfulness of this! gorgeous.
February 18th, 2023  
John Falconer ace
Beautiful. Love the headdress.
February 18th, 2023  
Nicole Campbell
@brigette 💕
@johnfalconer one of our staff members made seven of them for us. Sophie’s was grander and had more flowers. They were stunning
February 18th, 2023  
