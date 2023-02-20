Sign up
Photo 423
A fairy garden party
My daughter in the background and her beautiful birthday table.
20th February 2023
20th Feb 23
Nicole Campbell
@nicolecampbell
Just an Aussie girl who loves to take photos, read books, bake and potter in my garden.
Tags
flowers
,
girl
,
birthday
,
party
,
daughter
katy
ace
I hate you live so far away! I would love to have you plan my next party! Everything here looks absolutely amazing, including your daughter
February 20th, 2023
