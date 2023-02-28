Previous
Two of twelve by nicolecampbell
Photo 431

Two of twelve

On the 28th day of each month I am taking a photo of the same tree. This is one of my favourite trees and I waned to capture it throughout the year.
28th February 2023 28th Feb 23

