Photo 1017
Looking Sharp
You are probably all sick of photos of Buster however I had to share this one. His birthday bow tie arrived today and he looks so sophisticated.
3rd September 2021
3rd Sep 21
1
0
Nicole Campbell
ace
@nicolecampbell
After a break of six months or so I have decided to return to 365. This will be my 8th year participating in this...
4626
photos
129
followers
64
following
278% complete
1010
1011
1012
1013
1014
1015
1016
1017
240
241
242
243
244
245
1017
246
5
1
Other Photos
dog
,
pet
,
buster
,
bowtie
moni kozi
ace
Tired of Buster? Of a handsome boy? Neveeeer!!!
Look at him! All neat and clever and so content about it
September 3rd, 2021
Look at him! All neat and clever and so content about it