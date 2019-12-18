Previous
Vegetable garden in the making by nicolecampbell
352 / 365

Vegetable garden in the making

We are having our back garden landscaped as we are putting in an above ground pool. This is our new vegetable garden in the making.
18th December 2019 18th Dec 19

Nicole Campbell

@nicolecampbell
After a break of six months or so I have decided to return to 365. This will be my 8th year participating in this...
