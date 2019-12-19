Relentless

The heat is relentless

The bush fires are relentless

The smoke haze is relentless

This is summer in Australia



We had a top temperature of 40 degrees C today. Tomorrow it will be 41 degrees and Saturday will see the temperature reach 42 degrees.



The wind is strong, the bush fires continue to rage and the firefighters are trying to work miracles.



There is no end in sight and we have forgotten what rain looks and feels like.



On a happier note, my youngest daughter finished primary school today. A wonderful achievement for her, she is ready for high school next year.