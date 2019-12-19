Sign up
Relentless
The heat is relentless
The bush fires are relentless
The smoke haze is relentless
This is summer in Australia
We had a top temperature of 40 degrees C today. Tomorrow it will be 41 degrees and Saturday will see the temperature reach 42 degrees.
The wind is strong, the bush fires continue to rage and the firefighters are trying to work miracles.
There is no end in sight and we have forgotten what rain looks and feels like.
On a happier note, my youngest daughter finished primary school today. A wonderful achievement for her, she is ready for high school next year.
19th December 2019
19th Dec 19
Nicole Campbell
ace
@nicolecampbell
After a break of six months or so I have decided to return to 365. This will be my 8th year participating in this...
Photo Details
Tags
tree
,
sunset
,
sun
,
australia
,
smoke
,
summer
,
haze
