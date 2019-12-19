Previous
Relentless by nicolecampbell
352 / 365

Relentless

The heat is relentless
The bush fires are relentless
The smoke haze is relentless
This is summer in Australia

We had a top temperature of 40 degrees C today. Tomorrow it will be 41 degrees and Saturday will see the temperature reach 42 degrees.

The wind is strong, the bush fires continue to rage and the firefighters are trying to work miracles.

There is no end in sight and we have forgotten what rain looks and feels like.

On a happier note, my youngest daughter finished primary school today. A wonderful achievement for her, she is ready for high school next year.
19th December 2019

Nicole Campbell

