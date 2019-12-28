Water droplets

We are putting an above ground pool in for our girls. My husband and I have spent the past two days erecting the safety fence. It is hard and exhausting work as the temperature has been 37 degrees for both days. We have two more fence panels and the gate to put up and then we can finish paving and erect the above ground pool. We can't swim in it until the Council approve the construction. They are closed until 2 January.



We can't wait until we can swim in it. The temperatures next week are set to be in the 40s again for the whole week.