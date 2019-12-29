Bundanoon

We took a train trip to Bundanoon today to have lunch at the cafe my niece and her husband own. My two sisters had lunch with us which was nice.



Bundanoon is on high alert to be evacuated due to a major bushfire that is due to hit in two or three days. The people who live in the village have been told that they must leave as their lives will be at risk if they don't. You can see from this image that there is a lot of smoke in the sky.



(I took this photo at the designated crossing for the train station)