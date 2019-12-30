Sign up
We continue to burn
Still no rain and the weather is getting more intense. The fire forecast for the next few days is horrendous.
30th December 2019
30th Dec 19
Nicole Campbell
@nicolecampbell
After a break of six months or so I have decided to return to 365. This will be my 8th year participating in this...
Tags
fire
australia
smoke
countryside
kali
ghastly situation :(
December 30th, 2019
