An horrific day

Today has been truly awful. People have lost their lives and their homes. The fires are catastrophic and my heart aches for the people of my country.



4,000 people were stranded on Mallacoota beach as the fire took over their town. The devastation the fires are causing is unbelievable.



The smoke has rolled in again and we can’t see the mountain directly in front of our house. It is a terrible way to remember the last day of the year.



I hope 2020 is a good one for you. I am taking a break from 365 for the foreseeable future. I don’t have the time to comment on your images and I feel bad that you continue to support my project when I can’t do the same for you.



Happy New Year