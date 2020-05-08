Sign up
Climbing
Nature really is wonderful. It adapts to the environment and I am always fascinated to see where and how things grow.
I spent some time in my garden this afternoon planting bulbs for Spring. It is meant to rain tomorrow and I wanted to get the bulbs in the ground so they can soak up that rain water.
Have a lovely weekend x
8th May 2020
8th May 20
Corinne
ace
Perfect !
May 8th, 2020
