Climbing by nicolecampbell
Climbing

Nature really is wonderful. It adapts to the environment and I am always fascinated to see where and how things grow.

I spent some time in my garden this afternoon planting bulbs for Spring. It is meant to rain tomorrow and I wanted to get the bulbs in the ground so they can soak up that rain water.

Have a lovely weekend x
8th May 2020 8th May 20

Nicole Campbell

@nicolecampbell
After a break of six months or so I have decided to return to 365. This will be my 8th year participating in this...
Corinne ace
Perfect !
May 8th, 2020  
