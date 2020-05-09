Previous
Will I or won’t I by nicolecampbell
11 / 365

Will I or won’t I

This bird was basking in the sun and couldn’t decide to take a dip. He sat there for ages.

Enjoy your weekend
Nicole Campbell

@nicolecampbell
After a break of six months or so I have decided to return to 365. This will be my 8th year participating in this...
Ann H. LeFevre ace
It sure does look like he's thinking about it! Good half and half catch!
May 9th, 2020  
