Happy Mother’s Day
I had a lovely Mother’s Day and we ended the day climbing Mount Jerrabomberra. We left the walk quite late in the day and the sun had started to set as we made ur way back down.
I took this image about half way down and flipped it for the half and half challenge. I quite like that the image was blurry. I must have been walking when I took the picture.
10th May 2020
10th May 20
Tags
sunset
,
view
,
canberra
,
mayhalf20
,
autumndays
Ethel
ace
Maybe you were trying a handstand while enjoying the light.
May 11th, 2020
