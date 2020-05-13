Previous
Next
Rose by nicolecampbell
15 / 365

Rose

I have had this garden plaque for over 20 years. It hangs on the wall near our front door and I love it.
13th May 2020 13th May 20

Nicole Campbell

ace
@nicolecampbell
After a break of six months or so I have decided to return to 365. This will be my 8th year participating in this...
4% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Annie D ace
a gorgeous half half
May 13th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise