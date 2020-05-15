Previous
Next
Shades of blue with a tinge of rust by nicolecampbell
17 / 365

Shades of blue with a tinge of rust

I took this photo at the top of Mount Jerrabomberra this morning. It is the cover of a large concrete pipe.
15th May 2020 15th May 20

Nicole Campbell

ace
@nicolecampbell
After a break of six months or so I have decided to return to 365. This will be my 8th year participating in this...
4% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Graeme Stevens ace
Great image - love a bit of steel plate :)
May 15th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise