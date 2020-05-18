Previous
Morning shadows by nicolecampbell
20 / 365

Morning shadows

I walked around the lake this morning and took the opportunity to take some half and half photos.
18th May 2020 18th May 20

Nicole Campbell

@nicolecampbell
After a break of six months or so I have decided to return to 365. This will be my 8th year participating in this...
