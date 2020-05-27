Sign up
29 / 365
Lost
Someone has lost this necklace and someone else kindly placed it on the arm of a bench seat. I hope the owner is reunited with this piece of jewellery.
27th May 2020
27th May 20
Nicole Campbell
After a break of six months or so I have decided to return to 365. This will be my 8th year participating in this...
Tags
necklace
,
cross
,
park
,
seat
,
mayhalf20
