Previous
Next
Kitty, you’re on my desk. by nicolecruz
14 / 365

Kitty, you’re on my desk.

Er, bed. Oh, which happens to also be your bed. So sorry. Carry on with your traipsing across the paperwork on our desk/bed and I’ll keep making space for you to curl up. Really glad we’re in this pandemic together, Kitty.
30th June 2020 30th Jun 20

Nicole Cruz

@nicolecruz
3% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise