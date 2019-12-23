Previous
Back yard self portraits by nicoleeldridgephotography
Back yard self portraits

I need more practice subjects! I can only take so many photos of my husband and dog 😂
23rd December 2019

Nicole Eldridge

@nicoleeldridgephotography
