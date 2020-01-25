Previous
Golden Girl by nicolejustice
25 / 365

Golden Girl

Golden glow over Lake Tekapo.
25th January 2020 25th Jan 20

Nicole Justice

ace
@nicolejustice
Caroline ace
Beautiful photo. The lighting on her hair and face is gorgeous, and I absolutely love the spray of green behind her.
January 25th, 2020  
