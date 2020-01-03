Previous
Electric Kettle Boiling by nicolemperez
3 / 365

Electric Kettle Boiling

Nikon D3500, 35mm, f/1.8, 1/4000, ISO6400

Today's Challenge:
- Composition Week (applied Rule of Thirds and Negative Space)
- Abstract Friday (applied manual focus and a fast shutter speed to capture boiling water in a dark room)
3rd January 2020 3rd Jan 20

@nicolemperez
Novice photographer living in Los Angeles, California. Lover of road trips, trees, the color orange, and my dog. Advocate of social, racial and disability...
