6 / 365
Play on Words
Nikon 3500, 35mm, f/1.8, 1/25, ISO 1600
Today's Challenge:
- Aperture Week (applied Depth of Field)
- Abstract Friday (chose to think of abstract in terms of word play)
7th January 2020
7th Jan 20
DailyNMP
@nicolemperez
Novice photographer living in Los Angeles, California. Lover of road trips, trees, the color orange, and my dog. Advocate of social, racial and disability...
Tags
play on words
,
abstract friday
,
aperture week
