Love In Action by nicolemperez
7 / 365

Love In Action

Nikon 3500, 35mm, f/1.8, 1/200, ISO 6400

Today's Challenge:
- Aperture Week
- Anniversary Day (hearts and love with their favorite lights)
8th January 2020 8th Jan 20

DailyNMP

@nicolemperez
Novice photographer living in Los Angeles, California. Lover of road trips, trees, the color orange, and my dog. Advocate of social, racial and disability...
2% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

