Silliest girl wearing her “hat”! by nicoleratley
20 / 365

Silliest girl wearing her “hat”!

Lorelai looked so cute in her jumper from Auntie M. She stole my hedgehog blanket a long time ago, and now she has a blanket addiction. This time it was her hat!
22nd February 2022 22nd Feb 22

Nicole Ratley

@nicoleratley
My name is Nicole, and I live in Conroe, Texas with my husband and two-year-old daughter. We also live with my mother, step-father, sister, five...
