Stuck in an office chair (literally). by nicoleratley
28 / 365

Stuck in an office chair (literally).

Lorelai has been sliding through the side between the back of the office chair and the arm. Today she got stuck with one leg on the cushion, and the other foot on the floor. She will not learn from this experience.
2nd March 2022

Nicole Ratley

@nicoleratley
My name is Nicole, and I live in Conroe, Texas with my husband and two-year-old daughter. We also live with my mother, step-father, sister, five...
