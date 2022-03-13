Previous
My temporary coworker!
My temporary coworker!

Snuggling with our sweet 16 year-old tripod, Snowball. She’s a little miracle cat!
13th March 2022

Nicole Ratley

@nicoleratley
My name is Nicole, and I live in Conroe, Texas with my husband and two-year-old daughter. We also live with my mother, step-father, sister, five...
