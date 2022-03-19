Previous
My strong, dreamy superhero! by nicoleratley
My strong, dreamy superhero!

Sequoia wall mounted the TV today! Now Lorelai won’t keep trying to pull it down on herself. He looked so strong and handsome when he was putting it up, I just had to get a picture!
Nicole Ratley

My name is Nicole, and I live in Conroe, Texas with my husband and two-year-old daughter.
