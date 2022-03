I couldn’t decide. Today had to be a collage.

My stepdad is starting to paint the streetlight that my sisters bought me. It came in white and is about four feet high, but I wanted it black from my favorite band’s icon. And it even lights up! It will be gorgeous when he finishes painting it. My sweet little sister ordered me tiramisu just because today. It was amazing! My wonderful husband bought me the cutest little Lilo & Stitch VW Van. I’m feeling especially loved on today.