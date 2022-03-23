Previous
Next
Lorelai and stickers. by nicoleratley
49 / 365

Lorelai and stickers.

My husband caught this moment on my phone when I was working. Lolo was lining up all of her Blue’s Clues stickers in a perfect arc. So cute!
23rd March 2022 23rd Mar 22

Nicole Ratley

@nicoleratley
My name is Nicole, and I live in Conroe, Texas with my husband and two-year-old daughter. We also live with my mother, step-father, sister, five...
13% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise