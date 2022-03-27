Previous
Sticky stickers! by nicoleratley
53 / 365

Sticky stickers!

I was busy with work today, and didn’t have a chance to take any photos. This is a funny one from Friday. Lorelai was very concerned about getting all of the Christmas stickers on her forehead and hair.
27th March 2022

Nicole Ratley

@nicoleratley
My name is Nicole, and I live in Conroe, Texas with my husband and two-year-old daughter. We also live with my mother, step-father, sister, five...
