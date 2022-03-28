Previous
She’s a Daddy’s girl. ❤️ by nicoleratley
54 / 365

She’s a Daddy’s girl. ❤️

They were wearing matching Mandalorian shirts today. They aren’t visible through all the snuggles. But Lorelai looked so cute with some little barrettes in her hair, too!
Nicole Ratley

My name is Nicole, and I live in Conroe, Texas with my husband and two-year-old daughter. We also live with my mother, step-father, sister, five...
