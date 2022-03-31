Previous
Next
Baby kisses are the sweetest! by nicoleratley
57 / 365

Baby kisses are the sweetest!

Lolo has been totally obsessed with Auntie M. this week. Michelle is even wearing a shirt that says “Auntie”! I caught their goodnight kiss on camera. They’re so cute.
31st March 2022 31st Mar 22

Nicole Ratley

@nicoleratley
My name is Nicole, and I live in Conroe, Texas with my husband and two-year-old daughter. We also live with my mother, step-father, sister, five...
15% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise