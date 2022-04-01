Previous
Work cuddles with my sweet girl. by nicoleratley
58 / 365

Work cuddles with my sweet girl.

One of the hardest parts of working from home is that Lorelai always wants to snuggle, but I have to focus on work! Tonight she cuddled up to my shoulder, started naming my tattoos, and just laid with me for awhile. She makes me happy.
Nicole Ratley

@nicoleratley
My name is Nicole, and I live in Conroe, Texas with my husband and two-year-old daughter. We also live with my mother, step-father, sister, five...
