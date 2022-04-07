Previous
Toddler and Great Dane snuggles! by nicoleratley
Toddler and Great Dane snuggles!

Our Great Dane, Zayy, had to stay in our room for awhile today while someone repaired our fridge. He’s just a big cuddle monster, and Lolo loves giving him snuggles too!
7th April 2022

Nicole Ratley

@nicoleratley
My name is Nicole, and I live in Conroe, Texas with my husband and two-year-old daughter. We also live with my mother, step-father, sister, five...
