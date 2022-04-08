Previous
Pony rides on a Great Dane! by nicoleratley
65 / 365

Pony rides on a Great Dane!

I didn’t have time to take photos because I had a full work day, so I stole this one from my step-dad! Zayy is just the sweetest boy, and he lets Lorelai climb all over him. So cute!
8th April 2022 8th Apr 22

Nicole Ratley

@nicoleratley
My name is Nicole, and I live in Conroe, Texas with my husband and two-year-old daughter. We also live with my mother, step-father, sister, five...
Nicole Ratley
@blueeyedcowboy thanks for the picture!
April 9th, 2022  
