The love of my life turned three today! by nicoleratley
67 / 365

The love of my life turned three today!

We had a big Baby Shark party with lots of food, people, presents, and fun! Lorelai had a great time, and she loved all of the balloons. My sister, Michelle, took this beautiful picture!
10th April 2022 10th Apr 22

Nicole Ratley

My name is Nicole, and I live in Conroe, Texas with my husband and two-year-old daughter. We also live with my mother, step-father, sister, five...
