Kisses from Auntie M.! by nicoleratley
70 / 365

Kisses from Auntie M.!

We’ve been calling Michelle “Auntie Pushover” because she’s such a softie for Lorelai. She give her lots of love, helps with anything she needs, buys her lots of stuff, and is just a great aunt in general. We love you!
13th April 2022

Nicole Ratley

@nicoleratley
My name is Nicole, and I live in Conroe, Texas with my husband and two-year-old daughter. We also live with my mother, step-father, sister, five...
