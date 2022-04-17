Previous
Lorelai at Easter brunch. by nicoleratley
74 / 365

Lorelai at Easter brunch.

We all drove to Galveston for the Easter brunch buffet at Moody Gardens. I’m just in awe of how beautiful my little girl is. She looked so adorable in her yellow dress and white sandals. And she ate lots of food! My baby is getting so big.
17th April 2022 17th Apr 22

Nicole Ratley

@nicoleratley
My name is Nicole, and I live in Conroe, Texas with my husband and three-year-old daughter. We also live with my mother, step-father, sister, five...
