Family road trip to Arizona! by nicoleratley
76 / 365

Family road trip to Arizona!

After nine hours on the road, she was still a smiley girl. She was very happy to stop and have some cheese, crackers, and tea! She’s been a great eater on the road with us.
19th April 2022 19th Apr 22

Nicole Ratley

@nicoleratley
My name is Nicole, and I live in Conroe, Texas with my husband and three-year-old daughter. We also live with my mother, step-father, sister, five...
