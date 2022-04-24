Previous
Next
Lucy the poodle! by nicoleratley
81 / 365

Lucy the poodle!

My stepmom has three dogs that she watches at her work, and our dog, Maddie. All of their dogs are poodles! It’s dog heaven. This sweet girl is named Lucy.
24th April 2022 24th Apr 22

Nicole Ratley

@nicoleratley
My name is Nicole, and I live in Conroe, Texas with my husband and three-year-old daughter. We also live with my mother, step-father, sister, five...
22% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise