84 / 365
Uncle Robbie and Lolo melting my heart.
Today we got to visit with Uncle Robbie, Aunt Emily, and cousin Quinn! Although they aren’t blood, they are family. Right before we left, Lorelai wanted to be held by Robbie, and she gave him a big hug!
27th April 2022
27th Apr 22
Nicole Ratley
@nicoleratley
My name is Nicole, and I live in Conroe, Texas with my husband and three-year-old daughter. We also live with my mother, step-father, sister, five...
Tags
family
,
daughter
,
niece
,
arizona
,
cottonwood
,
godparents
,
“best
,
friends”
