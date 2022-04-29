Previous
Lolo on the potty! by nicoleratley
Lolo on the potty!

Lorelai has been randomly disappearing. When we find her, she has pulled down her pants and diaper, lifted the seat, and gone potty! We’re so proud of her and she’s showing a lot of independence.
Nicole Ratley

@nicoleratley
My name is Nicole, and I live in Conroe, Texas with my husband and three-year-old daughter. We also live with my mother, step-father, sister, five...
