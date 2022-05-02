Previous
Next
Sequoia is our hero. by nicoleratley
89 / 365

Sequoia is our hero.

He took care of Lorelai all day yesterday when she was sick, and I was working. Today, I woke up feeling so much worse. He took care of both of us and made me feel safe and happy. I love my husband.
2nd May 2022 2nd May 22

Nicole Ratley

@nicoleratley
My name is Nicole, and I live in Conroe, Texas with my husband and three-year-old daughter. We also live with my mother, step-father, sister, five...
24% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise