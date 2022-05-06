Previous
Working with my puppy! by nicoleratley
93 / 365

Working with my puppy!

Maddie has been a great companion with me while I’ve been working. Today she laid on my back for awhile. I love my puppy dog!
6th May 2022

Nicole Ratley

@nicoleratley
Nicole Ratley
