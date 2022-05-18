Previous
Lorelai and her nieces! by nicoleratley
105 / 365

Lorelai and her nieces!

We had a busy night and morning watching the granddaughters and Lorelai. Getting three kids to sleep is rough! They are all so cute playing together. I love my girls.
Nicole Ratley

