Lorelai and Auntie Emily! by nicoleratley
Lorelai and Auntie Emily!

We got to visit Auntie/Godmother Emily at her work in Sedona before we left for Phoenix. We are going to miss her so much!
27th May 2022 27th May 22

Nicole Ratley

@nicoleratley
Nicole Ratley
